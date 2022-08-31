DoP introduces online account opening and closing of PPF account via net banking

Customers of Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) accounts can now open and close Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts via the Department of Posts' (DOP's) Internet banking service. On August 30, 2022, the department released a memorandum regarding this. The Department of Posts (DOP) has said in an official circular that “In line with providing more digital transaction facilities to POSB customers, the undersigned is directed to say that online account opening and closure for Public Provident Fund (PPF) have been introduced in DOP Internet Banking. Now DOP Internet Banking users can open and close their PPF account online."

