DoPPW to visit Ambernath to promote Digital Life Certificate

New Delhi: A central government team of Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) will visit Ambernath in Maharashtra on 16 November as a part of the ongoing nationwide campaign to promote Digital Life Certificate for central government pensioners under the ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.
“The campaign will be organized for central government pensioners in the Ambernath Branch and all pensioners can visit the centre to submit their Life Certificates through digital means," the ministry said in a press release.
In November 2021, Union minister of State (PP) Dr Jitendra Singh launched the Face Authentication Technique of submitting Life Certificate through any Android Mobile Phone.
“The DoPPW will launch a special nationwide campaign to promote the Life certificate through Digital mode and popularize the Face Authentication technique. All the registered Pensioners Associations, Pension Disbursing Banks, Ministries of Government of India and CGHS Wellness Centres have been directed to promote the Digital Life Certificate/Face Authentication Technique for submitting Life Certificate by organizing special camps for ‘Ease of Living’ of pensioners," the ministry added.
A total of 29,989 lakh Digital Life Certificates (DLC) have been issued till 1 October. “Out of this one lakh 52 thousand and 172 pensioners have opted for Digital Life Certificate through Face Authentication. Central Government pensioners opting for DLC comes to 11 lakh 95 thousand 594, out of which 96,099 CG pensioners have opted for DLC through Face Authentication," the ministry said.
In the process of submission of Life Certificate through Face Authentication by mobile, the details regarding Aadhaar Number, Mobile Number for OTP, PPO Number, and Account Number with Bank/Post Office are required for the first time.
This facility is also available to the employees of the State Government and the disbursing authority in the form of the Treasury Office of the State.
“DoPPW has requested all the pensioners to visit official YouTube channel of the department where two videos have been uploaded explaining the process of submitting the Life Certificate through Face Authentication Technique in simple language. DoPPW has urged all the pensioners to visit the centre to submit their life certificates through digital medium," the ministry said.
