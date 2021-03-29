Dos and don'ts of investing in an IPO

Financial advisers suggest against investing in IPOs as the investment pie for retail investors is usually very small. Also, don’t be in a rush to invest in an IPO because as a retail investor, you can only invest a very small amount of money. If the company is decent, the IPO will get oversubscribed, and you will get no allotment or a small allotment, which may not be worth your time and effort.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}