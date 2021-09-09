Dos and don'ts to follow based on Irdai's guidance document on cyber insurance

According to the circular issued by Irdai, "India has been at the forefront of digital adoption, driven by government impetus, infrastructural investments in communication, our need for remote connectivity and a vibrant technology-driven industry. The country's digital scale, spread, penetration and demographics are unique in many ways and aids to country development. For example, India’s smartphone base is estimated to reach 820 million in the next two years, which can unlock 80% improvement in efficiency and eight times reduction in processing time for e-governance services. Initiatives such as Digital India, the India stack, UID, RBI regulated UPI, etc. have helped permeate digitization in several aspects of our life, businesses, finances and work. Along with industry-driven platforms for e-commerce, travel, health, banking, education, social media, etc., these digital solutions have become inseparable to our day-to-day life."