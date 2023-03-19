Double taxation: No relief yet for EPF, other schemes3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 10:49 PM IST
This double taxation puts a financial strain on retirement corpus of the individuals
Employees Provident Fund (EPF), National Pension Scheme (NPS) and Superannuation Fund (SAF) find a prominent place in the retirement corpus of salaried individuals. Earlier, EPF had always been under (exempt- exempt- exempt) EEE category which means that there was no taxability at the time of contribution by employers, no taxability on accrual of interest and no taxability on withdrawal, subject to certain conditions. Similarly, NPS and SAF also were tax exempt subject to the provisions of the Act.