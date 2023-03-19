Double taxation: No relief yet for EPF, other schemes

These provisions have taken away the EEE status of the retiral schemes for highly paid employees. Not only that, in certain situations, these may also result in double taxation in the hands of the employee. The withdrawal from recognized Provident fund is exempt from tax only when the employee withdraws after 5 years of continuous service or withdrawal is done on events of death / incapacity or the funds are transferred to another employer registered with EPF. In case any employee withdraws EPF before 5 years then the accumulated balance is subject to tax. Now if the contribution had exceeded ₹7.5 lakh in the year of contribution, then the excess amount, which was already considered as perquisite in the year of contribution will be taxed again at the time of withdrawal. Similarly, the interest on contribution over ₹7.5 lakh which was subject to taxation in the year of accrual of interest is also subject to double taxation at the time of withdrawal.