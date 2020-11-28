Double your money in 10 years with this small savings scheme

Double your money in 10 years with this small savings scheme1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2020, 02:11 PM IST
Currently, KVP offers an interest rate of 6.9% compounded annually.
Kisan Vikas Patra, commonly known as KVP is one of the best small savings scheme offered by the Post Office. Currently, it offers an interest rate of 6.9% compounded annually. KVP will take 124 months or 10 years and four months to double your money at the current interest rate. A KVP account can be opened with a minimum amount of ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹100 thereafter. There is no maximum limit. Here's all you want to know about KVPs.
> A KVP account can be opened by a single adult. A joint account can also be opened with up to three adults. A guardian on behalf of minor or on behalf of person of unsound mind can also open an account. A minor above 10 years can get his KVP account in his own name.
> Any number of accounts can be opened under the scheme.
> KVP may be prematurely closed any time before maturity subject to the following conditions:
(i) On the death of a single account, or any or all the account holders in a joint account
(ii) On forfeiture by a pledgee being a Gazette officer
(iii) When order by court
(iv) After 2 years and 6 months from the date of deposit
> KVP may be transferred from one person to another person in the following conditions:
(i) On the death of account holder to nominee/legal heirs.
(ii) On the death of account holder to joint holder(s).
(ii) On order by the court.
(iii) On pledging of account to the specified authority.
> KVP can be purchased from any Departmental Post office.
> KVP allows the nomination facility.
