Double your money in 10 years with this small savings scheme

Kisan Vikas Patra, commonly known as KVP is one of the best small savings scheme offered by the Post Office. Currently, it offers an interest rate of 6.9% compounded annually. KVP will take 124 months or 10 years and four months to double your money at the current interest rate. A KVP account can be opened with a minimum amount of ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹100 thereafter. There is no maximum limit. Here's all you want to know about KVPs.

> A KVP account can be opened by a single adult. A joint account can also be opened with up to three adults. A guardian on behalf of minor or on behalf of person of unsound mind can also open an account. A minor above 10 years can get his KVP account in his own name.

> Any number of accounts can be opened under the scheme.

> KVP may be prematurely closed any time before maturity subject to the following conditions:

(i) On the death of a single account, or any or all the account holders in a joint account

(ii) On forfeiture by a pledgee being a Gazette officer

(iii) When order by court

(iv) After 2 years and 6 months from the date of deposit

> KVP may be transferred from one person to another person in the following conditions:

(i) On the death of account holder to nominee/legal heirs.

(ii) On the death of account holder to joint holder(s).

(ii) On order by the court.

(iii) On pledging of account to the specified authority.

> KVP can be purchased from any Departmental Post office.

> KVP allows the nomination facility.

