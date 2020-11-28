Double your money in 10 years with this small savings scheme

Kisan Vikas Patra, commonly known as KVP is one of the best small savings scheme offered by the Post Office. Currently, it offers an interest rate of 6.9% compounded annually. KVP will take 124 months or 10 years and four months to double your money at the current interest rate. A KVP account can be opened with a minimum amount of ₹1,000 and in multiples of ₹100 thereafter. There is no maximum limit. Here's all you want to know about KVPs.