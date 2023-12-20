Double your money in less than ten years with Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP). Here is how
Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is a long-term investment option with an interest rate of 7.5% compounded annually, doubling your money in 115 months
Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is one of the best small savings schemes the Post Office offers. Currently, it offers an interest rate of 7.5% compounded annually. KVP will take 115 months or 9 years and seven months to double your money at the current interest rate.
