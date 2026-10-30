DR hike of 3% from July 2026: How much more will OPS and UPS family pensioners receive? Check revised dearness relief

The Union Cabinet has approved a 3-percentage-point increase in Dearness Relief (DR) for central government pensioners, taking the rate from 60% to 63% of basic pension with effect from 1 July 2026.

The announcement came alongside the 3% Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for central government employees on Wednesday. The revision will also benefit eligible family pensioners receiving benefits under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

The increase is intended to help pensioners and their families manage rising living costs. However, the additional amount will vary depending on the basic family pension payable under the respective pension arrangements.

What is Dearness Relief and how does it affect family pension? Dearness Relief is an inflation-linked allowance paid to central government pensioners and eligible family pensioners. It is calculated as a percentage of the basic pension or basic family pension.

With the latest revision, eligible beneficiaries will receive DR at 63%, compared with the earlier rate of 60%, from 1 July 2026.

For example, a family pensioner receiving a basic family pension of ₹24,000 currently gets ₹14,400 as DR at 60%. At the revised rate of 63%, the DR will increase to ₹15,120. This translates into an additional ₹720 per month.

How is family pension calculated under OPS? Under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), family pension is calculated at 30% of the deceased employee's last-drawn basic pay, subject to a minimum of ₹9,000 and a maximum of ₹75,000 per month.

Eligibility arises if the government employee dies after completing one year of continuous service. However, there are exceptions for employees who were medically declared fit before appointment. Family pension is also payable to eligible family members of a pensioner who dies after retirement.

For example, if an employee's last-drawn basic pay was ₹80,000, the ordinary family pension would be ₹24,000. At 63% DR, the total monthly payment would increase to ₹39,120, compared with ₹38,400 at the earlier rate. This means an additional ₹720 per month.

How is family pension calculated under UPS? Under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), approved by the Union Cabinet on 24 August 2024, the eligible family member receives a pension equivalent to 60% of the admissible UPS payout drawn by the deceased subscriber immediately before death. The DR increase also applies to this family payout.

For example, if an employee's admissible UPS payout was ₹40,000, the spouse would receive a basic family payout of ₹24,000. At 60% DR, the monthly amount would be ₹38,400. With DR increasing to 63%, it would rise to ₹39,120, providing an additional ₹720 per month.

The actual UPS payout depends on qualifying service, the subscriber's corpus, and any final withdrawal. Therefore, the employee's last-drawn basic pay alone does not determine the family payout.