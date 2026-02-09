Draft Income tax rules and forms out: Taxpayers can submit comments till this date — Here's how to share feedback

Draft Income tax rules and forms out: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Saturday, 7 February 2026, released its draft income tax rules and forms for public feedback, according to an official announcement.

Taxpayers will now be able to submit their public comments and feedback on the Income Tax website, as the draft rules and forms will be open for a 15-day period from the date of release. The feedback portal will be open for comments till 22 February 2026, as per the announcement.

“The draft rules and forms shall remain in public domain for a period of 15 days i.e. up to 22 February 2026,” said CBDT in its recent release.

The Income Tax Department urged all stakeholders and members to go through these draft rules and forms and provide their feedback, as the central government aims to implement the new Income Tax Act 2025 from 1 April 2026.

“All stakeholders and members of public are requested to go through these draft rules and forms, and provide considered feedback on the same so as to make the exercise of framing of subordinate legislation more participative and effective,” according to CBDT's announcement.

How to submit public feedback to CBDT? Taxpayers who are looking to submit public feedback for the new income tax draft rules and forms can do so by following the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the feedback link of the official Income Tax e-filing portal or follow the direct link mentioned below.

Step 2: Enter your name and mobile number

Step 3: Enter the One-Time Password (OTP) received on your mobile number

Step 4: The new window will give you two options to select between Forms and Rules.

Step 5: Write your public feedback in the box.

Step 6: Submit the feedback form to complete the process.

“The feedback is also proposed to be obtained rule-wise and form-wise,” said CBDT.

What do the new tax laws aim to bring? The Income Tax Department aims to rationalise the tax rules in India in an effort to simplify the provisions, which will help in the ease of understanding and comprehension for the users.

“The process simplifications proposed will help in ease of living and general ease of business across all sections of taxpayers,” said CBDT in its release.

The current Income Tax Act 1961 contains 511 rules and 399 forms, which the government is moving to cut down with the new rules and forms while removing redundancy and consolidating rules wherever possible.