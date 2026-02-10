Draft income tax rules: PAN no more compulsory for hotel bills below ₹1 lakh, cash withdrawals & deposits below ₹10 lakh

Income Tax rules: The draft Income Tax Rules released by the government have proposed several key changes in the new Income Tax Rules, 2026. These include a significant hike in monetary thresholds for quoting Permanent Account Number (PAN) while purchasing motor vehicles, cash withdrawals or deposits from a bank, purchase of property, and settling of hotel bills among others.

The draft further proposes raising the value of perquisites provided by employers, and making it compulsory for crypto exchanges to share information with the income tax department. It also includes Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) as an accepted mode of electronic payment.

Days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2026 announcement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has brought forward the draft rules and forms for public comments pertaining to the new Income Tax Act, 2025.

Rules changed for quoting PAN under draft income tax rules The new income tax rules have specified where it will be mandatory to quote PAN.

According to the proposed Income Tax Rule, 2026, quoting of will be mandatory for making cash deposits or withdrawals aggregating to ₹10 lakh or more in a financial year, in one or more accounts of a person.

At present, it is compulsory to quote PAN for cash deposits that exceed ₹50,000 during any one day with a banking company or a cooperative bank.

Similarly, the monetary threshold to quote PAN while buying a motor vehicle has also been changed. Buyers purchasing motor vehicles, including motor cycles, has to quote his or her PAN if the price exceeds ₹5 lakh. Under the present rules, there is no provision for quoting of PAN for purchase of two-wheelers. In case of motor vehicles, quoting of PAN was mandatory irrespective of price.

The requirement of PAN will also affect the hospitality sector. In case of hotel or restaurant bills, payments made to convention centres or banquet halls or a person engaged in event management, PAN will be mandatory if the payment exceeds ₹1 lakh. The current I-T Rules specify a ₹50,000 threshold for quoting PAN in case of hotel or restaurant bills.

At present, the limit for the purchase or sale or gift or joint development agreement of any immovable property is set at ₹10 lakh. This threshold has been increased to ₹20 lakh under the draft income tax rules.

Under the new income tax rules, PAN will be mandatory for starting an account-based relationship with an insurance company. Currently, payments aggregating to more than ₹50,000 in a financial year as life insurance premium require PAN.

When will New Income Tax Act, 2025, implemented? The New Income Tax Act, 2025, is set to be implemented from 1 April, 2026 after the New Income Tax Rules are finalised.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will finalise rules after stakeholder consultation and will notify them by the first week of March, as per a report by PTI citing people in the Finance Ministry who have knowledge of the matter.