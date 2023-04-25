Can I bequeath my property to only one of my children?1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 11:42 PM IST
A person can bequeath their assets to any person of their choice without needing NOC from their children. However, the applicable personal law should be kept in mind, and a lawyer should be consulted. A bungalow's 50% ownership can be transferred to a spouse through a registered gift deed or a will.
I am a 65-year-old woman and have two sons. Can I draft a will bequeathing all my assets to my elder son who takes care of me? Do I need a no-objection certificate (NOC) from my younger son?
