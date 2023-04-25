Can I bequeath my property to only one of my children?

You are entitled to bequeath all your property to any person of your choice, be it any of your children or a third party. Further, no NOC is required to be obtained from any of your children for executing your will in the manner you deem fit and proper. However, please note that the manner in which your property can be bequeathed also depends on the personal law that is applicable to you at the time of your death. Hence, we advice that you contact a lawyer who can assist you in executing a will keeping in mind the appropriate law that is applicable to you.

