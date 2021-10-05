Drawing money with ATM card of a dead person is punishable

Assuming that most funds from the account have been withdrawn, you will need to apply for a probate, or letters of administration of the deceased’s estate (which would be converted to a suit in case of a dispute among legal heirs). You will also have to file a criminal complaint after obtaining the bank account statement, CCTV footage (if possible), death certificate of the account holder, and other proof (such as who had the ATM card when the cash was withdrawn). Depending on the allegations made, criminal punishment will be applicable.