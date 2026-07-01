Dream Money to shut ops on July 30 within a year of launch: What happens to your mutual funds, FDs and digital gold

Dream Sports will shut down its fintech platform Dream Money on July 30 within a year of its launch, becoming one of the earliest examples of a real money gaming (RMG) company's diversification strategy being rolled out.

The closure comes at a time when the industry is grappling with significant regulatory challenges, including the government's ban on all forms of RMG such as fantasy sports in 2025.

In addition to that, the Supreme Court's ruling earlier this year upheld the retrospective levy of of 28% GST (goods and services tax) on the full face value of bets placed through RMG platforms.

Together, these developments have forced several gaming companies to reassess their business strategies. This prompted popular online gaming platform Dream11's parent company, Dream Sports, to launch its personal money management app called Dream Money.

What happens to your investments as Dream Money prepares to cease ops? Launched in August 2025, Dream Money offered mutual funds, digital gold, fixed deposits and loans to its customers.

“Dream Money will discontinue its operations with effect from July 30. Your funds and investments are completely safe and will continue to be held in your name with the respective partners,” the company said in a notice on its website.

The company assured customers that their underlying investments will remain unaffected by the platform's closure. Here's what happens to each type of investments and loans:

Gold: Customers may be able withdraw or liquidate their gold holdings through the platform until July 15, 2026. All gold holdings will thereafter be migrated to Augmont, the company's partner, over the next 10 days.

Customers may be able withdraw or liquidate their gold holdings through the platform until July 15, 2026. All gold holdings will thereafter be migrated to Augmont, the company's partner, over the next 10 days. Mutual Funds: An individual may withdraw or redeem their mutual fund investments through the platform until July 30, 2026. After this date, they may withdraw or redeem the investments directly through the respective asset management company.

An individual may withdraw or redeem their mutual fund investments through the platform until July 30, 2026. After this date, they may withdraw or redeem the investments directly through the respective asset management company. Fixed deposits: A customer may withdraw or cancel their fixed deposit through the platform until July 31, 2026. Alternatively, they may continue to hold their FD with the bank and get it serviced directly from the bank later.

A customer may withdraw or cancel their fixed deposit through the platform until July 31, 2026. Alternatively, they may continue to hold their FD with the bank and get it serviced directly from the bank later. Loans: Dream Money will not be able to service a customer's lending account on the platform, effective immediately. No new loan applications or investments will be accepted With immediate effect, the platform has stopped accepting new customer registrations, new lump-sum investments, and new loan applications.

Meanwhile, withdrawals from existing investments continue to be available, and you may withdraw as set out in the relevant section below.

Dream Money will also cancel all active recurring SIPs on the platform, with effect from 7th July 2026.

Most online gaming companies in India had already shut down, scaled back their businesses or shifted to other businesses after the Centre announced a ban on online gaming and betting in August 2025.

The new law, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026, came into effect on May 1.

Dream11 was popular for its fantasy sports-based RMG format. The ban on RMG last year wiped out more than 95% of the company's revenue overnight, according to media reports.