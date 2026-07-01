Dream Money to shut ops on July 30 within a year of launch: What happens to your mutual funds, FDs and digital gold

Dream Sports will shut down its fintech platform Dream Money on July 30 within a year of its launch, becoming one of the earliest examples of a real money gaming (RMG) company's diversification strategy being rolled out.
The closure comes at a time when the industry is grappling with significant regulatory challenges, including the government's ban on all forms of RMG such as fantasy sports in 2025.
In addition to that, the Supreme Court's ruling earlier this year upheld the retrospective levy of of 28% GST (goods and services tax) on the full face value of bets placed through RMG platforms.
Together, these developments have forced several gaming companies to reassess their business strategies. This prompted popular online gaming platform Dream11's parent company, Dream Sports, to launch its personal money management app called Dream Money.
Launched in August 2025, Dream Money offered mutual funds, digital gold, fixed deposits and loans to its customers.
“Dream Money will discontinue its operations with effect from July 30. Your funds and investments are completely safe and will continue to be held in your name with the respective partners,” the company said in a notice on its website.
The company assured customers that their underlying investments will remain unaffected by the platform's closure. Here's what happens to each type of investments and loans:
With immediate effect, the platform has stopped accepting new customer registrations, new lump-sum investments, and new loan applications.
Meanwhile, withdrawals from existing investments continue to be available, and you may withdraw as set out in the relevant section below.
Dream Money will also cancel all active recurring SIPs on the platform, with effect from 7th July 2026.
Most online gaming companies in India had already shut down, scaled back their businesses or shifted to other businesses after the Centre announced a ban on online gaming and betting in August 2025.
The new law, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026, came into effect on May 1.
Dream11 was popular for its fantasy sports-based RMG format. The ban on RMG last year wiped out more than 95% of the company's revenue overnight, according to media reports.
The company continues to operate other businesses, including sports travel platform DreamSetGo, sports streaming platform FanCode, AAA gaming title DreamCricket, AI athlete intelligence platform DreamPlay and open-source technology initiative Dream Horizon.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.