Retiring by 35 or 40 with a corpus of ₹10 crore has become a popular goal for young, high-earning Indians. But how much do you actually have to invest each month to get there? According to rediffGURU Janak Patel, a certified financial planner and founder and CEO of InfiniumWealth, putting in about ₹60,000 a month is likely to get you only a fraction of that target.

What is FIRE? FIRE stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. The idea is to save and invest aggressively in your 20s and 30s, so you build a corpus big enough to live on decades before the usual retirement age. Many people who follow it want the freedom to travel, switch careers, or stop working altogether.

How much can ₹ 60,000 a month grow to? Janak Patel looked at a portfolio built on roughly ₹60,000 a month in fresh investments, on top of existing PPF and insurance contributions. Assuming average market growth, he estimated it would grow to about ₹1 crore in 13 years and to a little over ₹2 crore in 18 years. For someone who starts at 22, that means age 35 and age 40. Both figures are far below ₹10 crore.

How much more would you need to invest each month? To reach ₹10 crore by 35, you would need to invest about ₹2.5 lakh more every month. If the target is 40, the extra amount drops to about ₹1 lakh a month. Notably, these are rough estimates, since an exact figure depends on several more personal details, but they give a realistic sense of the effort involved.

Why does starting age matter so much? Compounding needs time. The five extra years between 35 and 40 bring the additional monthly investment down from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹1 lakh. That is why planners encourage people to start early and stay invested longer where they can.

Also Read | Mutual fund SIP? Follow these 5 steps to decide your monthly investment amount

How do you decide whether ₹ 10 crore is the right target? Picking a round number is not enough. A proper target comes from working out your personal needs and accounting for inflation. That means estimating how much you will spend each year after you stop working, how prices will rise over several decades, and how many years the money has to last.

Are traditional insurance policies a good way to build an early retirement corpus? The payouts quoted for traditional plans are often not fully guaranteed and can simply be projections from the agent. These products tend to earn only about 6% to 7% a year. That is too little to build serious wealth, and the life cover they offer is often not enough either.

What else can derail a FIRE plan? Two risks are easy to overlook:

Insurance needs change. Life and health cover should be reviewed regularly, not set once and forgotten.

Cash flows change. Income and expenses that feel predictable in your 20s will shift with marriage, children or a move.

Also Read | Why your gold loan terms may get tougher: Lenders demand extra collateral