According to inflation data released by the government for the month of April 2019, there has been a marked decline in inflation across various food categories. For instance, inflation in the price of fruits has come down to -4.89% from 9.65% in the same period last year. Vegetables, dairy products and eggs have also seen a drop in inflation, but the prices of meat and fish have seen an increase in inflation from 3.59% last year to 7.55% at present.

Share Via