DSP Investment Managers launches Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund

As the name suggests, the scheme will replicate the Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index which comprises 50 companies from the parent Nifty Midcap 150 Index based on ‘Quality Scores’ using metrics like return on equity, financial leverage (except for financial services companies) & earning per share or EPS growth variability of each stock
DSP Investment Managers has announced the launch of DSP Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund. The new fund offer opens on July 18 and closes on July 29.
As the name suggests, the scheme will replicate the Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index which comprises 50 companies from the parent Nifty Midcap 150 Index based on ‘Quality Scores’ using metrics like return on equity, financial leverage (except for financial services companies) & earning per share or EPS growth variability of each stock. “Quality should not be expected purely by chance- it requires meticulous, intelligent effort. This is especially important for those looking to invest in midcap stocks. The midcap space is notorious for having many stocks that have the potential that never gets realized- our data suggests that more than 4 out 5 mid-sized companies in India never grow to become market leaders, or blue chips- which is when high returns can get unlocked," says Anil Ghelani, CFA, Head – Passive Investments & Products, DSP Investment Managers.
According to the fund house, the scheme offers investors a simple way to own the potential leaders of tomorrow, with a chance to earn big returns by utilizing this high-risk, high-return strategy. The fund presentation highlights that the Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 TRI (total return index) has outperformed its parent index, the Nifty Midcap 150 TRI since its inception, that is, it has returned 18.8% compared with 15.8% by the parent index (April 2005 to June 2022). Since 2005, the Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 TRI has outperformed the parent index in 11 out 17 calendar years.
The quality index has lost 5.5% in the last one year versus a 0.4% fall for the parent index. As per the presentation, historically, short-term underperformance by the quality index has been followed by future outperformance, making this a good time to invest in the index. As of June 30, Tata Elxsi, Page Industries, Indian Energy Exchange, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and AU Small Finance Bank were the top five stocks in the Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index.