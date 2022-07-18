DSP Investment Managers launches Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index Fund

As the name suggests, the scheme will replicate the Nifty Midcap 150 Quality 50 Index which comprises 50 companies from the parent Nifty Midcap 150 Index based on ‘Quality Scores’ using metrics like return on equity, financial leverage (except for financial services companies) & earning per share or EPS growth variability of each stock. “Quality should not be expected purely by chance- it requires meticulous, intelligent effort. This is especially important for those looking to invest in midcap stocks. The midcap space is notorious for having many stocks that have the potential that never gets realized- our data suggests that more than 4 out 5 mid-sized companies in India never grow to become market leaders, or blue chips- which is when high returns can get unlocked," says Anil Ghelani, CFA, Head – Passive Investments & Products, DSP Investment Managers.