DSP Mutual Fund launches silver ETF

“Investing in silver via an ETF is a modern and smart way for investors to gain exposure to this precious metal in an easy, digital form. Increasing demand for silver in industries, newer technologies and a shift to renewable sources of energy and the safe-haven demand can also act as favourable tailwinds for the metal. However, investors should expect fluctuations in short-term returns, especially during times of market volatility. An investment in DSP Silver ETF is suitable for investors looking to diversify, or for experienced investors or those with access to expert financial advice," said Anil Ghelani, CFA, Head – Passive Investments & Products, DSP Investment Managers.