After months of maintaining a conservative view on equities, DSP Mutual Fund has turned bullish following the sharp market fall on 23 March 2026.
Why DSP Mutual Fund's Sahil Kapoor now sees a contrarian call on equities
SummaryAfter a sharp market correction amid the US-Israel-Iran war, DSP Mutual Fund has shifted to a bullish stance, citing extreme valuations and contrarian signals.
After months of maintaining a conservative view on equities, DSP Mutual Fund has turned bullish following the sharp market fall on 23 March 2026.
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