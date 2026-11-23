DSP Mutual Fund is planning to gradually increase its exposure to gold and silver through its DSP Multi Asset Omni Fund of Funds, adopting a price-based accumulation strategy to take advantage of potential corrections in international precious metal prices.

The fund house has maintained an underweight position in both metals since the scheme's launch. According to an investor note issued by DSP Asset Managers, the fund currently has approximately 10% exposure to gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), while its silver ETF allocation is almost negligible. This compares with a combined allocation of 20% to gold and silver in its benchmark.

Rather than increasing exposure during market rallies, DSP plans to accumulate the metals in phases as international prices decline. The fund house said the pace of purchases could be adjusted depending on market conditions.

DSP's silver buying strategy DSP has outlined a staggered buying plan for silver, with an initial additional allocation of 0.5% of the portfolio when international prices fall just below $47 an ounce.

The fund plans to increase its silver exposure by another 0.5% for every $2 decline in prices. If silver falls below $42 an ounce, the pace of accumulation will accelerate, with additional purchases of 1% at subsequent price levels, along with a one-time additional allocation of 0.5%.

Under this strategy, a decline in silver prices from $47 to $37 an ounce could result in cumulative portfolio additions of around 5%.

Gold allocation to increase on price corrections For gold, DSP plans to begin increasing its exposure with an additional 0.5% allocation when international prices approach $3,850 an ounce.

The fund house intends to add another 0.5% of its portfolio for every $100 decline, with subsequent buying levels at $3,800, $3,700, $3,600 and lower.

The strategy is designed to help the fund accumulate precious metals at relatively attractive valuations instead of chasing rising prices.

Five factors behind DSP's precious metals outlook DSP's decision to gradually increase its allocation is based on an assessment of five key factors influencing gold and silver prices.

1. Valuations: The fund house's internal valuation model estimates the fair value of gold at $4,484 an ounce and silver at $64 an ounce. As of November 18, gold was trading at $3,799.80 and silver at around $46, indicating that both metals were below their estimated fair values.

2. Demand trends: Central bank gold purchases remained stable but were not increasing. However, demand for precious metal ETFs continued to be strong. Jewellery demand remained weak, although DSP expects it to stabilise.

3. US dollar movement: The recent recovery in the US dollar could exert pressure on precious metal prices. DSP believes this could create opportunities to accumulate gold and silver at lower levels.

4. Gold-silver ratio: The ratio was around 83, compared with its cited 21st-century average of 69. DSP said it began increasing silver exposure when the ratio was close to 82, indicating relatively attractive valuations for the white metal.

5. Market positioning: Both precious metals were showing oversold readings, according to the fund house. However, DSP cautioned that prices could decline further.

Import duty changes and portfolio rebalancing DSP is also monitoring changes in import duties on precious metals. The effective import duty on gold and silver increased from 6% to 15% in May 2026, raising domestic landed costs by an estimated 8.5%, assuming international prices and exchange rates remain unchanged.

A reduction in import duty could lower domestic precious metal prices and the net asset values (NAVs) of related ETFs, potentially creating fresh buying opportunities. DSP said it could accelerate its accumulation strategy in such a scenario.