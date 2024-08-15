How this new DSP fund is marching to a Hritik tune
SummaryWith the market currently favoring mid and small cap stocks, DSP Mutual Fund's new passive fund aims to bring attention back to the top 10 Nifty 50 companies, collectively known as HRITIK—HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, TCS, Infosys, and Kotak Mahindra Bank
DSP Mutual Fund is launching a passive fund/ETF that will assign equal weightage to the top 10 companies in the Nifty 50 index. This comes at a time when investors are pivoting towards mid and small-cap stocks, leaving large companies at historically low valuations.