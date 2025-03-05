Money
How India’s youngest pension fund gamed a falling market to outdo its older rivals
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 7 min read 05 Mar 2025, 02:19 PM IST
- DSP's NPS Equity Fund has delivered 11.68% return in the last one year, five times more than Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund. How did the new kid on the block beat rivals? CIO Ramneek Kundra weighs in
The annual report card for equity pension fund managers is out, and DSP's NPS Equity Fund has delivered a staggering 11.68% return in the last one year—five times higher than the second-best performer, which posted a modest 2.3%.
