“I wish I could talk about a longer track record, but this is all that I’ve got for now," said Kundra, who was earlier the fund manager of Taurus Tax Shield Fund. He managed the ELSS fund from May 2022 to August 2023, according to Value Research. The fund was ranked 22 when he joined and was in the sixth spot when he left in August 2023. He started DSP’s NPS fund on 26 December 2023. Here is an edited excerpt of the interview: