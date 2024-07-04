DSP is bringing back the TIGER. Should you ride it?

Yet the fund house is keen to bring this horse out of the stable. It is an ‘OFO or Old Fund Offer’ says Parekh with chuckle - a dig at his peers' penchant for launching new fund offers or NFOs based on the fashionable themes of the day. DSP is keen to portray the fund as a ‘side bet’ asking investors to consider it for 10-15% of their portfolio for a period of at least 5 years.