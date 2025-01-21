Money
Decoding dual taxation: What NRIs need to know for better tax efficiency
Summary
- Navigating the NRI taxation and double taxation avoidance treaties can be daunting. Here is a guide to maximizing tax benefits and avoiding pitfalls
Citizens of India residing abroad are classified as non-residents (NR) under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (the Act) based on their physical stay in India. Lately, there has been a surge in tax compliance among non-resident Indians, including filing of tax returns.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more