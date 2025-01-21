Decoding dual taxation: What NRIs need to know for better tax efficiency

Importance of DTAA in NRI taxation

DTAAs is pivotal in mitigating double taxation for NRIs. Courts have affirmed their primacy over domestic tax laws in case of conflict. For example, in the Visakhapatnam Port Trust vs CIT case, the Andhra Pradesh high court emphasized the obligation to uphold DTAAs. Similarly, the Supreme Court in UOI vs Azadi Bachao Andolan ruled that DTAAs override provisions of the Act when determining tax liabilities.