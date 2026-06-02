DTAA explained: How NRIs can avoid double taxation and save on taxes?

DTAA allows NRIs to pay tax only in one country or at reduced rates, preventing double taxation on income earned in India and their country of residence. Here's how it works.

Eshita Gain
Published2 Jun 2026, 03:25 PM IST
DTAA explained: How NRIs can avoid double taxation and save on taxes?
DTAA explained: How NRIs can avoid double taxation and save on taxes?

The double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) is a tax treaty that helps taxpayers avoid paying tax twice on the same income in two different countries. If you are an non-resident Indian (NRI) and have income both in India and your country of resident, this treaty can provide tax relief through exemptions, reduces rates, or foreign tax credits.

India has signed DTAA treaties with more than 100 countries across the world, including the US, UK, UAE, Canada, Australia and more, making cross-border taxation less burdensome. This benefit may apply to income from salary received in India, investment income such as dividends, interest from foreign bank accounts or bonds, as well as capital gains.

How are DTAA rates determined?

Under DTAA, if you earn income in one country while residing in another, you are required to pay tax in only one country or at a significantly reduced rate in both. This is especially important for NRIs as it protects their income earned in India from being taxed twice.

DTAA, signed by India with different countries, fixes a specific rate at which tax has to be deducted on income paid to residents of that country. This means that when NRIs earn an income in India, the TDS applicable would be according to the rates set in the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement with that country.

How does this treaty work?

Suppose an NRI lives and works in the United States but also earns 5 lakh annually from NRE fixed deposits in India. The interest income is taxable in India and as per applicable US tax laws, it may also be taxable in their country of residence. Without DTAA, the NRI could end up paying tax on the same 5 lakh in both countries.

Also Read | NRI sending money to parents in India: Are overseas transfers taxable?

Under the India–US DTAA, the NRI can claim a foreign tax credit in the US for the tax already paid in India. Since the interest income in India is 5 lakh, let's understand DTAA using the following hypothetical scenario.

  • Tax paid in India: 50,000
  • Tax liability on the same income in the US: Equivalent of 70,000

Hence, in such a case, the NRI can claim a tax credit of 50,000 (the tax already paid in India) against the US tax liability and pay only the balance 20,000 in the US, ensuring the income is not taxed twice.

How to claim DTAA benefits?

The benefit of DTAA can be claimed using three methods, as per the existing rules of the treaty:

  • Deduction: Taxpayers can claim the taxes paid to foreign governments as a deduction in the country of residence.
  • Exemption: Tax relief on a certain income under this method can be claimed in any one of the two countries.
  • Tax credit: Tax relief under this method can be claimed only in the country of residence.

How to determine if DTAA is applicable?

Follow these steps to determine which DTAA applies in your case:

Step 1: Check whether the income is taxable both in India and in another country. DTAA relief is generally available only in cases where the same income may be subject to tax in two jurisdictions and one party involved in the transaction is a non-resident (NR) or a foreign company (FC).

Also Read | India is not losing NRI deposits, says ClearTax's Archit Gupta

Step 2: Determine the tax residency of the non-resident individual or foreign company. Once the country of residence is identified, the relevant DTAA between India and that country can be examined to determine the applicable tax treatment and available relief.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceDTAA explained: How NRIs can avoid double taxation and save on taxes?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.