DTAA explained: How NRIs can avoid double taxation and save on taxes?

The double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) is a tax treaty that helps taxpayers avoid paying tax twice on the same income in two different countries. If you are an non-resident Indian (NRI) and have income both in India and your country of resident, this treaty can provide tax relief through exemptions, reduces rates, or foreign tax credits.
India has signed DTAA treaties with more than 100 countries across the world, including the US, UK, UAE, Canada, Australia and more, making cross-border taxation less burdensome. This benefit may apply to income from salary received in India, investment income such as dividends, interest from foreign bank accounts or bonds, as well as capital gains.
Under DTAA, if you earn income in one country while residing in another, you are required to pay tax in only one country or at a significantly reduced rate in both. This is especially important for NRIs as it protects their income earned in India from being taxed twice.
DTAA, signed by India with different countries, fixes a specific rate at which tax has to be deducted on income paid to residents of that country. This means that when NRIs earn an income in India, the TDS applicable would be according to the rates set in the Double Tax Avoidance Agreement with that country.
Suppose an NRI lives and works in the United States but also earns ₹5 lakh annually from NRE fixed deposits in India. The interest income is taxable in India and as per applicable US tax laws, it may also be taxable in their country of residence. Without DTAA, the NRI could end up paying tax on the same ₹5 lakh in both countries.
Under the India–US DTAA, the NRI can claim a foreign tax credit in the US for the tax already paid in India. Since the interest income in India is ₹5 lakh, let's understand DTAA using the following hypothetical scenario.
Hence, in such a case, the NRI can claim a tax credit of ₹50,000 (the tax already paid in India) against the US tax liability and pay only the balance ₹20,000 in the US, ensuring the income is not taxed twice.
The benefit of DTAA can be claimed using three methods, as per the existing rules of the treaty:
Follow these steps to determine which DTAA applies in your case:
Step 1: Check whether the income is taxable both in India and in another country. DTAA relief is generally available only in cases where the same income may be subject to tax in two jurisdictions and one party involved in the transaction is a non-resident (NR) or a foreign company (FC).
Step 2: Determine the tax residency of the non-resident individual or foreign company. Once the country of residence is identified, the relevant DTAA between India and that country can be examined to determine the applicable tax treatment and available relief.
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Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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