Money
How to obtain a Dubai Golden Visa through real estate investment
Jash Kriplani 4 min read 08 Sep 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Summary
- Secure a 10-year renewable residency in Dubai with a minimum investment of ₹4.57 crore, valid as long as property ownership is maintained. Visa holders can also sponsor family members
The UAE Golden Visa programme has gained popularity among high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), particularly wealthy Indians, due to Dubai's proximity to India and its appeal as a global hub.
