When investors move money into debt mutual funds, they often assume all such funds work the same way—but they don’t. Different debt funds adopt different investment strategies depending on the fund manager’s market view.
Duration or accrual: Where should debt investors park money now?
SummaryDebt mutual funds follow different strategies—some bet on falling rates, others earn steady income. With yield spreads wide, here’s how duration and accrual strategies stack up now.
When investors move money into debt mutual funds, they often assume all such funds work the same way—but they don’t. Different debt funds adopt different investment strategies depending on the fund manager’s market view.
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