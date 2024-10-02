Get Personal Loan upto ₹10 Lakhs in 10 mins!

    • Employment Type

    Durga Puja, Diwali 2024: 6 key loan management tips for first-time borrowers this festive season

    During the festive season, first-time borrowers should exercise caution when taking out personal loans. By planning budgets, comparing lenders, and understanding repayment capacities, individuals can manage their finances effectively and avoid stress

    Sangeeta Ojha
    Updated2 Oct 2024, 09:54 AM IST
    Here are some tips for festive borrowing for first-time borrowers.
    Here are some tips for festive borrowing for first-time borrowers.(iStock)

    The festive season is a time of joy, celebration, and increased spending. For many first-time borrowers, personal loans can help cover additional expenses. However, it's vital to borrow wisely to avoid future financial issues. Here’s a guide to managing loans responsibly during this festive period.

    Tips for festive borrowing

    Plan your budget carefully

    • Identify essential expenses such as gifts, travel, and home improvements.
    • Create a clear budget to prevent unnecessary borrowing.
    • Stick to your budget to ensure manageable loan amounts and repayments.

    “The first thing to do is plan your festive budget carefully. Festive deals can be tempting, but knowing what you need to spend on is crucial. A clear budget helps you avoid borrowing more than necessary,” says Sidharth V, Chief Risk Officer at KreditBee.

    Get Quick Cash in just Minutes!

    Best Personal Loan for you at lowest interest rate
    Instant Apply

    “Evaluate what you need versus what you want, and ensure the amount you borrow is within your repayment capability,” advises Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.

     

    Also Read | This festive season, participate in the ‘Festival of Gifts’ and win big

    Research loan options

    • Avoid rushing into the first loan offer you find.
    • Compare various lenders to find better interest rates and terms.
    • Always read the fine print to uncover any hidden fees.

    “Many first-time borrowers rush into accepting the first loan offer, especially during festive promotions. Comparing lenders can help you find more favorable terms,” explains Sidharth V.

    “Don’t just chase attractive schemes; carefully review all contracts to understand the associated costs,” adds Siddharth Maurya.

    Understand your borrowing capacity

    • Ensure your loan repayments align with your monthly income and expenses.
    • Aim for loan repayments to be about 30-40% of your disposable income to minimize financial stress.

    “Understanding your borrowing capacity is crucial. Keep your loan repayments within your financial means,” emphasizes Sidharth V.

    Also Read | Festive season deals: Top 5 electric scooters you can buy online

    Utilise festive loan offers wisely

    • Look for deals like zero processing fees or lower interest rates.
    • Choose loans that align with your budget and repayment capabilities.

    “Festive loan offers can provide attractive deals that make borrowing more affordable, but ensure the loan fits your financial situation,” recommends Sidharth V.

     

    Also Read | Managing festive season debt: Smart strategies to enjoy stress-free festivities

    Stay disciplined with repayments

    • Set up automatic payments or reminders to avoid missing due dates.
    • Opt for loans with flexible repayment options to pay off debt quicker without incurring extra fees.

    “Discipline in repayments is essential. Set up reminders or automatic payments to avoid penalties,” advises Sidharth V.

    Consider shorter loan terms

    • Choose shorter loan periods to reduce the total interest paid.
    • Remember that loans are long-term commitments and should be approached with care.

    “Look for lower rates outside of promotional bundles, and factor in the repayment of borrowed amounts along with daily expenses,” suggests Siddharth Maurya.

    By planning, comparing offers, and maintaining discipline, first-time borrowers can enjoy the festive season without financial stress.

    Read all our personal finance stories here

    Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

     

    Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

    Instant Approval
    Wide Choices
    Apply Now

    Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

    MoreLess
    First Published:2 Oct 2024, 09:54 AM IST
    Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceDurga Puja, Diwali 2024: 6 key loan management tips for first-time borrowers this festive season
    Know your CIBIL Score for free
    Get Instant Loan at Low Interest Rates
    Bajaj Finserv
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto 40 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-60 months
    Rate of Interest
    14% - 18%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    Upto 1.15% of loan amount
    Axis Bank
    Loan Amount Upto
    Upto Rs 50 Lacs
    Tenure
    12-84 months
    Rate of Interest
    starts from 16%*
    Processing Fee Upto
    1.5% of loan amount
    View More Offers
    Calculators
    EMI Calculator
    Calculate your monthly installment amount for a loan based on the principal, interest rate, and tenure
    Income Tax Calculator
    Choose the right income tax regime & discover your tax savings
    Best offers for you
    Personal Loans
    100% Digital, Zero Paperwork.
    Credit score
    Know your score for Free.
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.