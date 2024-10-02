Durga Puja, Diwali 2024: 6 key loan management tips for first-time borrowers this festive season

The festive season is a time of joy, celebration, and increased spending. For many first-time borrowers, personal loans can help cover additional expenses. However, it's vital to borrow wisely to avoid future financial issues. Here’s a guide to managing loans responsibly during this festive period.
“The first thing to do is plan your festive budget carefully. Festive deals can be tempting, but knowing what you need to spend on is crucial. A clear budget helps you avoid borrowing more than necessary,” says Sidharth V, Chief Risk Officer at KreditBee.
“Evaluate what you need versus what you want, and ensure the amount you borrow is within your repayment capability,” advises Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.
“Many first-time borrowers rush into accepting the first loan offer, especially during festive promotions. Comparing lenders can help you find more favorable terms,” explains Sidharth V.
“Don’t just chase attractive schemes; carefully review all contracts to understand the associated costs,” adds Siddharth Maurya.
“Understanding your borrowing capacity is crucial. Keep your loan repayments within your financial means,” emphasizes Sidharth V.
“Festive loan offers can provide attractive deals that make borrowing more affordable, but ensure the loan fits your financial situation,” recommends Sidharth V.
“Discipline in repayments is essential. Set up reminders or automatic payments to avoid penalties,” advises Sidharth V.
“Look for lower rates outside of promotional bundles, and factor in the repayment of borrowed amounts along with daily expenses,” suggests Siddharth Maurya.
By planning, comparing offers, and maintaining discipline, first-time borrowers can enjoy the festive season without financial stress.
