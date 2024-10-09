Credit card users in India can boost rewards during the festive season by leveraging special promotions from banks and e-commerce sites, with discounts of 10%-15%

Credit card users in India can enhance their rewards during the festive season by taking advantage of special promotions banks offer in collaboration with leading e-commerce sites. Diwali sales and Big Billion Day promotions are great opportunities for savings and cashback offers.

“Many of these limited-time offers provide discounts ranging from 10% to 15% on popular categories. Look for cards that enable you to earn reward points more quickly during festive sales, increasing your cash back on purchases," said Pooja Choudhary, Founder of Lavanya The Label.

How to maximise credit card rewards this festive season To fully leverage credit card benefits during this time, focus on accelerating rewards in high-spending categories.

“Certain cards provide better rewards for online purchases, which is beneficial during e-commerce sales. If you plan to buy gold for Dhanteras, seek cards with strong rewards for jewellery. Additionally, consider cards that offer perks for movie tickets and entertainment, as the festive season often coincides with major film releases. Some premium cards even enhance rewards for booking puja services or making charitable donations during this period," explains Hariom Seth, Founder of Tagglabs.

Many banks release special editions of their cards with upgraded perks. Look for instant discounts on popular online marketplaces—values can vary significantly.

"Don't overlook cards that reward gift purchases or spending in festival-related categories. Many issuers also offer special instalment plans during the festive season, allowing you to spread the cost of larger purchases. When chosen and used wisely, a well-selected combination of credit cards can yield substantial savings and rewards while managing festive expenses effectively," advises Siddharth Maurya, Founder & Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulakara Private Limited.

To maximize your credit card benefits this festive season, adopt smart strategies to take full advantage of promotions and rewards. Start by familiarizing yourself with your card’s perks—many offer enhanced rewards for shopping, dining, and travelling during the holidays. Watch for festive offers like cashback, reward points, or discounts with specific merchants.

"Plan your shopping around limited-time deals or exclusive partner offers. Some cards provide accelerated rewards for spending in categories such as electronics, fashion, or groceries. Be sure to monitor your spending to avoid exceeding your credit limit, which can lead to high interest charges, advises Kamal Kumar, Sales Strategist & Business Transformation Expert.

The Indian festive season presents unique opportunities for credit card users to maximize their benefits.

