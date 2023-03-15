Dynamic Bond Funds, Target Maturity Funds or FD: Where to bet amid rising rates?10 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:20 PM IST
- In light of the current interest rate environment, investors can benefit from higher rates while reducing risks related to market swings by investing in a variety of debt products.
In light of the current interest rate environment, investors can benefit from higher rates while reducing risks related to market swings by investing in a variety of debt products. The optimum opportunity to invest in fixed income is when interest rates are rising, while the Indian market has been strong throughout global volatility, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the repo rate six times in a row this financial year. Considering the 250bps interest rate hike by RBI, the attraction of fixed-income investments has become attractive for debt instruments such as fixed deposits of banks. In light of rising interest rates, where should investors invest? Let's gather advice from various industry experts on Dynamic Bond Funds vs. Target Maturity Funds vs. Bank FD.