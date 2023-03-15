Dynamic Bond Funds, Target Maturity Funds or FD: Where to bet amid rising rates?

Since TMF’s track bond indices, they invest almost entirely into GILTs and SDLs, thereby eliminating the possibility of credit shocks. TMF’s are passive and follow a roll down strategy, meaning that they basically do not take active credit or duration calls within their portfolios. An investor who buys in today and holds the fund until its maturity can be reasonably well assured that they will earn the YTM that they are buying into, if they hold it until maturity. Besides, TMF’s are open ended and allow access to capital, which is why they score over other roll down funds like FMP’s.