Dynamic currency conversion: The reason you must decline rupee payments by card when making purchases overseas
While a customer may relate to a figure in one's home currency under DCC, the amount includes additional spreads and fees that almost always work out higher than what their own bank or card network would have charged.
You are buying your favourite Manga comics at a store in Tokyo. The bill for the eight books you have picked comes to ¥8,000. You tap your Indian credit card. The machine shows two amounts: ¥8,000 and ₹4,800. You think that’s great because ₹4,800 is a number you know and the exact amount that will go on your card statement. So, why not click that?