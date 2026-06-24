E20 is in your tank. Is your insurance policy keeping up?

On 9 June, a blog post from one of India's largest motor insurers triggered a flood of questions. ICICI Lombard warned that damage caused by E20 fuel in older, non-compatible vehicles may be deemed negligence and excluded from claims. Policy PDFs started circulating on WhatsApp. People who had never read their insurance documents were suddenly combing through the fine print.
ICICI Lombard subsequently issued a formal clarification: E20 fuel use does not invalidate your motor insurance policy, will not be treated as negligence, and claim admissibility depends on insured perils, not the fuel in your tank.
But the worry lingered.
Beneath all the noise, one important question remained unanswered.
Fuel shift
Here is the real question: when the government changes the fuel standard, does your insurance policy change with it?