E20 is in your tank. Is your insurance policy keeping up?

Saurabh Vijayvergia
4 min read24 Jun 2026, 02:55 PM IST
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As E20 fuel becomes mandatory in India, questions arise about insurance coverage for vehicles not E20-compatible.
Summary
India’s shift to E20 fuel hasn’t changed motor insurance policies. For owners of older vehicles, the real risk lies in engine damage that may fall outside standard policy cover.

On 9 June, a blog post from one of India's largest motor insurers triggered a flood of questions. ICICI Lombard warned that damage caused by E20 fuel in older, non-compatible vehicles may be deemed negligence and excluded from claims. Policy PDFs started circulating on WhatsApp. People who had never read their insurance documents were suddenly combing through the fine print.

ICICI Lombard subsequently issued a formal clarification: E20 fuel use does not invalidate your motor insurance policy, will not be treated as negligence, and claim admissibility depends on insured perils, not the fuel in your tank.

But the worry lingered.

Beneath all the noise, one important question remained unanswered.

Fuel shift

Here is the real question: when the government changes the fuel standard, does your insurance policy change with it?

As of today, it does not.

Also Read | Are India’s vehicles ready for E20 fuel?

India has 36 crore registered vehicles. More than half do not even have the mandatory third-party insurance. Of those that do, almost two-thirds carry only the legal minimum cover. Comprehensive insurance remains relatively rare. Most vehicle owners only discover what their policy actually covers when something goes wrong.

This is the reality into which E20 was introduced as the default fuel at every pump from April 2025.

The issue is not whether E20 voids your policy. It does not.

The real problem is this: if your older, non-E20-certified vehicle suffers engine damage from long-term ethanol exposure, insurers will not classify it as an accident. Standard motor policies cover sudden and accidental events. Gradual corrosion of fuel lines, seals and gaskets caused by ethanol is what insurers classify as consequential damage (mechanical damage/wear and tear). That sits outside most policy covers.

Engine protection add-ons, often pushed at renewal, do not help either. They are designed for water ingress and oil leaks, not chemical corrosion caused by fuel.

The financial loss is yours.

The exclusion was always buried in the policy document. Most policyholders simply never read far enough to find it.

Policy blind spot

That is the deeper failure the E20 episode exposed.

Not any single insurer’s position. Not the fuel itself.

The failure is that most Indians buy motor insurance the way they pay a registration fee—necessary, hurried and immediately forgotten.

In conversations with vehicle owners across the country, a consistent pattern emerges. A car owner asks whether his 2019 sedan is covered for fuel-system damage caused by E20. After carefully reading the policy document, the answer is: not clearly.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Ethanol in fuel tanks? Commitment is key

He holds a comprehensive policy and an engine protection add-on. Neither addresses gradual ethanol corrosion. He has renewed the policy three times. Nobody flagged the issue.

That is not an edge case. It is the default experience.

Most people engage with their policy document exactly twice: at purchase and at claim. Everything that changes in between—fuel standards, regulatory updates and evolving interpretations of exclusions—happens without them.

Bigger transition

The risk is growing. E20 is only the beginning. E85, launched at its first Delhi pump in June 2026, contains 85% ethanol and is designed exclusively for flex-fuel vehicles. Your E20-compatible car cannot use it without significant hardware modifications. E100, containing up to 95% ethanol, is next. ARAI is already studying E25 as a potential future standard.

Each new blend widens the gap between what is available at the pump and what is parked in your driveway. The grey area in your insurance policy only gets larger.

The onus does not rest solely on consumers.

As fuel standards evolve from E20 to E25, E85 and beyond, the insurance industry will also need to update policy language to reflect new fuel realities—or develop products specifically designed to cover risks associated with these fuels.

Regulatory change on this scale cannot be absorbed silently into existing exclusion clauses. The market will have to catch up.

Read the fine print

Most vehicle owners have one urgent question: Is my car E20-compatible? If your vehicle was manufactured before April 2023, when E20 compliance became mandatory, the answer is probably no.

Every time you refuel, you may be using a government-mandated fuel in an engine that was never certified for it. Your policy rarely addresses that risk. Before your next renewal, do this.

Check your car’s manufacturing date against April 2023. Call your insurer and ask: If my vehicle suffers fuel-system damage from E20, is that consequential damage or an insured event?

Also Read | Drive smart, pay less: How your habits can lower your car insurance costs

Get the answer in writing. If you have engine protection, read the terms carefully. Most policies cover water ingress and oil leaks, not ethanol-related corrosion.

You may be paying for protection that does not match your actual risk. When you renew, ask whether E20 compatibility is explicitly addressed in your policy.

This is not complicated. But it requires treating your insurance document as something to read, not merely something to buy. As E85 spreads and E25 emerges as the next standard, the gap between what is at the pump and what your policy covers will only widen.

The fine print was written for another era of fuel. You can discover that today—or at the claims counter.

The author is founder & CEO, CoverSure, an insurance portfolio management firm

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