FIRE: How Indians achieve financial independence

FIRE: How Indians achieve financial independence6 min read 12 Sep 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Ravi Handa, Karan Datta, Sandeep Agarwal, and Vijay Tangirala are among the few individuals who have achieved financial independence and retired early. They share their experiences and strategies for managing their finances post-retirement, including withdrawal plans and investment portfolios. Handa follows a three-bucket approach, Datta relies on his financial advisor, Agarwal focuses on conservative fixed-income instruments, and Tangirala relies on passive income and freelance work.
Ravi Handa is just 39 and already plain bored. His LinkedIn bio explains his status. “Sold my company, retired early, now bored. Reach out with interesting job opportunities. Will work for free/ESOPs". The founder of ‘Handa Ka Funda’, an edtech platform, reached out to various newspapers offering his crossword skills for free. Unfortunately for Handa, there are no takers, yet.