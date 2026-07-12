Earning ₹13 lakhs? Old vs new tax regime comparison shows which saves more tax

The new tax regime may be a better choice for salaried employees earning around 13 lakh a year. Here's how much tax you pay under each regime and the savings you can make.

Kirti Jha
Updated12 Jul 2026, 12:19 PM IST
Under the new tax regime, taxpayers cannot claim most exemptions and deductions available under the old regime. (This is an AI-generated image.)
Under the new tax regime, taxpayers cannot claim most exemptions and deductions available under the old regime. (This is an AI-generated image.)

For salaried taxpayers earning around 13 lakh a year, the assumption that tax-saving investments automatically make the old tax regime the better choice may no longer hold true. The changes introduced in Budget 2025 have significantly altered the tax equation, with the revised slab rates and rebate under the new regime narrowing, and in some cases eliminating, the tax advantage offered by traditional deductions.

To understand the impact, consider the example of a salaried employee with a gross annual salary of 13.7 lakh. A comparison of the two tax regimes shows that the new regime can completely eliminate the tax liability, whereas the old regime still results in a tax outgo even after accounting for multiple deductions and exemptions.

How much tax do you pay under the new regime?

Under the new tax regime, taxpayers cannot claim most exemptions and deductions available under the old regime. However, salaried individuals can still claim the 75,000 standard deduction and the deduction for an employer's contribution to the National Pension System (NPS) under Section 80CCD(2).

Also Read | Earning ₹30 lakh? The wrong tax regime could cost you over ₹1 lakh

In this example by Cleartax, the employer's NPS contribution amounts to 95,200, reducing the taxable income to 11.99 lakh. Although the income tax works out to 59,980, the taxpayer becomes eligible for the rebate under Section 87A, reducing the final tax liability to nil.

Particulars

Amount ( )

Gross salary13,70,000
Less: Standard deduction75,000
Less: Employer's NPS contribution [Section 80CCD(2)]95,200
Taxable income11,99,800
Tax before rebate59,980
Less: Rebate under Section 87A59,980
Final tax payableNil

Source: ClearTax tax computation for FY 2025-26.

Can the old regime's deductions reduce your tax bill?

The old tax regime allows taxpayers to claim several exemptions and deductions, including HRA, Leave Travel Allowance (LTA), children's education allowance, deductions under Sections 80C and 80D, an additional NPS deduction under Section 80CCD(1B), and the employer's contribution to NPS under Section 80CCD(2).

For the same salaried employee, the following exemptions and deductions are claimed:

HRA exemption: 1,00,000

LTA exemption: 20,000

Children's education allowance: 9,600

Professional tax: 2,400

Section 80C deduction: 1,50,000

Section 80CCD(1B) deduction: 50,000

Section 80D deduction: 25,000

Employer's NPS contribution under Section 80CCD(2): 68,000

After accounting for these deductions, the taxable income falls to 8.25 lakh. Even then, the total tax liability, including the 4% health and education cess, works out to 80,600.

Particulars

Amount ( )

Gross salary13,70,000
Less: HRA exemption1,00,000
Less: LTA exemption20,000
Less: Children's education allowance9,600
Less: Standard deduction50,000
Less: Professional tax2,400
Income under the head 'Salary'11,88,000
Less: Section 80C deduction1,50,000
Less: Section 80CCD(1B) deduction50,000
Less: Section 80D deduction25,000
Less: Employer's NPS contribution [Section 80CCD(2)]68,000
Net taxable income8,25,000
Tax payable (including 4% cess)80,600
Source: ClearTax tax computation for FY 2025-26.

Which tax regime saves more at 13 lakh?

For a salaried individual earning 13.7 lakh annually, the new tax regime emerges as the more tax-efficient option in this illustration. While the old regime results in a tax liability of 80,600 despite multiple deductions and exemptions, the new regime brings the final tax payable down to zero after applying the Section 87A rebate.

Also Read | Earning 15 LPA? Here's how much you can save in taxes in new and old regime

That translates into a tax saving of 80,600 by opting for the new regime.

However, the choice between the two regimes should not be based on salary alone. Taxpayers with substantial deductions, such as higher HRA exemptions, home loan interest, or larger employer NPS contributions, should compare their tax liability under both regimes before making a decision. For many salaried individuals earning around 13 lakh, however, the revised tax slabs and rebate under the new regime make it the more tax-efficient choice.

Income-taxPersonal FinanceInvesting
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