Earning 15 LPA? Here's how much you can save in taxes in new and old regime

For salaried individuals earning 15 lakh a year, the choice between the old and new tax regime can significantly affect their tax outgo. Here's a detailed comparison of how much tax you may pay under each regime.

Kirti Jha
Published24 Jun 2026, 08:17 PM IST
The old regime remains relevant, but only for taxpayers who can meaningfully reduce their taxable income through a combination of deductions and exemptions. (This is an AI-generated image)
The old regime remains relevant, but only for taxpayers who can meaningfully reduce their taxable income through a combination of deductions and exemptions. (This is an AI-generated image)

For years, a salaried employee earning 15 lakh a year had a straightforward tax strategy. Maximise Section 80C investments, buy health insurance, contribute to the National Pension System (NPS), claim House Rent Allowance (HRA) and, where applicable, use home loan deductions to reduce taxable income.

But the government's push towards the new tax regime has altered that equation.

The revamped tax slabs announced in Budget 2025, coupled with a higher standard deduction of 75,000 and a 4 lakh basic exemption limit, have made the new regime significantly more attractive for middle-income earners. As a result, many taxpayers are discovering that they can pay less tax without investing a single rupee in traditional tax-saving instruments.

For someone earning 15 lakh annually, the difference can be substantial.

Old vs new: How the two tax regimes differ

The new tax regime has been the default tax regime since FY24 and was made even more attractive in Budget 2025 through revised tax slabs and a higher basic exemption limit. It offers lower tax rates but restricts most deductions and exemptions.

The old regime, meanwhile, continues to reward tax planning. Investments in provident fund schemes, equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS), National Pension System (NPS) contributions, health insurance premiums, HRA exemptions and home loan benefits can all reduce taxable income.

"The new tax regime does not offer many tax-saving avenues. Apart from the 75,000 standard deduction, the higher basic exemption limit of 4 lakh and eligible employer contributions, there is very little available," said Balwant Jain, tax and investment expert.

"The old regime continues to provide deductions such as HRA, LTA, Section 80C benefits, additional NPS deductions and medical insurance deductions," he added.

New tax regime slabs (FY 2025-26)

Income slab

Tax Rate

Up to 4 lakhNil
4 lakh to 8 lakh5%
8 lakh to 12 lakh10%
12 lakh to 16 lakh15%
16 lakh to 20 lakh20%
20 lakh to 24 lakh25%
Above 24 lakh30%

At first glance, the lower rates under the new regime make it look like an obvious winner. However, the real comparison emerges only after calculating the impact of deductions available under the old regime.

Old tax regime slabs

Income slab

Tax Rate

Up to 2.5 lakhNil
2.5 lakh to 5 lakh5%
5 lakh to 10 lakh20%
Above 10 lakh30%

What if you don't claim any deductions?

Let's start with a taxpayer who earns 15 lakh annually but does not claim deductions beyond the standard deduction available under each regime.

Under the new regime, the 75,000 standard deduction reduces taxable income to 14.25 lakh. Applying the slab rates results in a tax liability of 93,750. After adding the 4% health and education cess, the total tax payable comes to approximately 97,500.

Also Read | Old vs new tax regime: Which saves more tax if you earn ₹20L, ₹25L or ₹30L?

Particulars

New Regime

Old Regime

Gross salary 15,00,000 15,00,000
Standard deduction 75,000 50,000
Taxable income 14,25,000 14,50,000
Tax liability (including cess) 97,500 2,57,400

In this scenario, the new regime leaves the taxpayer with a tax saving of nearly 1.6 lakh compared with the old regime.

The old regime becomes competitive only when deductions rise

The biggest advantage of the old tax regime is that it allows taxpayers to reduce their taxable income through a range of deductions and exemptions. While the new regime offers lower tax rates, the old regime rewards those who actively invest and spend in ways that qualify for tax benefits.

Some of the most commonly used deductions include investments under Section 80C, additional contributions to the National Pension System (NPS), health insurance premiums, home loan interest payments and exemptions such as HRA and Leave Travel Allowance (LTA).

Key deductions available under the old regime

Deduction

Maximum Amount

Section 80C (EPF, PPF, ELSS, life insurance etc.) 1.5 lakh
Additional NPS deduction under Section 80CCD(1B) 50,000
Section 80D (health insurance)Up to 1 lakh*
Home loan interest deductionUp to 2 lakh
HRA exemptionSubject to conditions
LTA exemptionActual travel fare
*Subject to prescribed conditions.

For many taxpayers, these deductions can collectively reduce taxable income by several lakhs. However, the key question is whether the reduction is large enough to offset the lower tax rates available under the new regime.

A typical taxpayer may still pay less tax under the new regime

Consider a salaried employee earning 15 lakh annually who makes use of some of the most common deductions available under the old regime.

Suppose the taxpayer claims:

1. 1.5 lakh under Section 80C through investments such as EPF, PPF or ELSS

2. 50,000 under Section 80CCD(1B) through additional NPS contributions

3. 25,000 under Section 80D towards health insurance premiums

Together, these deductions amount to 2.25 lakh.

Also Read | New tax regime: 5 tax-saving benefits salaried employees should not miss

After accounting for the 50,000 standard deduction available under the old regime, the taxpayer's taxable income falls from 15 lakh to 12.25 lakh.

Tax calculation under the old regime after 2.25 lakh deductions

Income Slab

Tax

Up to 2.5 lakhNil
2.5 lakh- 5 lakh @ 5% 12,500
5 lakh- 10 lakh @ 20% 1,00,000
10 lakh- 12.25 lakh @ 30% 67,500
Total tax 1,80,000
Cess @ 4% 7,200
Total tax liability 1,87,200

Under the old regime, the standard deduction is 50,000, leaving taxable income at 14.5 lakh. Because income above 10 lakh is taxed at 30%, the tax burden rises sharply. Including cess, the total liability works out to roughly 2.57 lakh.

Tax comparison at 15 lakh salary

tax than under the new regime, where the tax liability works out to about 97,500.

This is one of the biggest misconceptions among salaried taxpayers. Many assume that investing under Section 80C or contributing to NPS automatically makes the old regime more attractive. In reality, the benefit of these deductions has to be weighed against the significantly lower tax rates available under the new regime.

So where does the old regime start making sense?

The answer lies in the total value of deductions and exemptions available to the taxpayer.

For an individual earning 15 lakh annually, the old regime generally starts becoming competitive when total deductions and exemptions move closer to 5 lakh or more. While the exact break-even point varies from person to person, taxpayers with substantial HRA exemptions and home loan benefits are often the ones most likely to benefit from staying in the old regime.

According to Jain, HRA remains one of the most valuable tax-saving provisions available to salaried employees.

"If a person earning 15 lakh has a basic salary of around 7.5 lakh, then up to 50% of the basic salary can be considered for HRA calculations in metro cities and 40% in non-metro cities," he said.

For employees living in rented accommodation, HRA can significantly reduce taxable income depending on rent paid, salary structure and city of residence.

Home loan borrowers enjoy another major advantage under the old regime. Interest paid on a self-occupied house property can be claimed as a deduction of up to 2 lakh annually, often making a meaningful difference to the final tax bill.

LTA can provide additional relief as well. According to Jain, taxpayers can claim exemption on travel fare incurred for journeys within India, although hotel and accommodation expenses are not eligible.

Taken together, these benefits can narrow the gap between the two regimes and, in some cases, tilt the balance in favour of the old regime.

Who should choose which regime?

The new regime may suit you if:

  • You do not have a home loan.
  • You do not claim HRA.
  • You have limited tax-saving investments.
  • You prefer a simpler tax structure.
  • You want higher take-home pay rather than locking money into tax-saving instruments.

The old regime may suit you if:

  • You fully utilise Section 80C deductions.
  • You contribute to NPS.
  • You claim health insurance deductions.
  • You receive a substantial HRA exemption.
  • You have a home loan.
  • You regularly claim multiple deductions and exemptions.

The bottom line

For most salaried employees earning 15 lakh annually, the new tax regime has become the default winner. Without substantial deductions, the tax outgo can be restricted to less than 1 lakh, compared with more than 2.5 lakh under the old regime.

The old regime remains relevant, but only for taxpayers who can meaningfully reduce their taxable income through a combination of deductions and exemptions. At this income level, the decision is no longer about choosing between two tax systems. It is about determining whether your deductions are large enough to compensate for the higher tax rates that come with the old regime.

Income-taxInvesting
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