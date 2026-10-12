Earning ₹50,000, ₹1 lakh or ₹2 lakh a month? Here's how much you could save in 10 years

For salaried individuals, financial priorities tend to evolve with age and income. Early in their careers, rent, daily expenses and loan repayments can take up a large share of their salaries. As earnings grow, responsibilities such as buying a home, raising children and planning for retirement can put further pressure on household finances. Without a deliberate saving and investment strategy, higher earnings do not necessarily translate into greater wealth.
Building wealth over time requires balancing present expenses with future financial goals. Regular investments can help salaried individuals benefit from compounding, while the amount accumulated will depend on their monthly contributions and investment returns.
A 10-year comparison across different salary levels illustrates how savings, investment returns and rising prices can shape long-term wealth creation.
To compare the three income levels, we assumed that a person earning ₹50,000 a month invests 15% of their take-home salary, while those earning ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh invest 25%. These savings rates are illustrative assumptions, not estimates of actual household savings behaviour or recommended targets.
Monthly take-home salary
Monthly investment
Total investment over 10 years
|₹50,000
|₹7,500 (15%)
|₹9 lakh
|₹1 lakh
|₹25,000 (25%)
|₹30 lakh
|₹2 lakh
|₹50,000 (25%)
|₹60 lakh
The calculations assume fixed monthly investments through systematic investment plans (SIPs) over 120 months, with no withdrawals or increases in contributions.
The corpus at the end of the period will depend on investment performance. The table below shows the potential outcomes under three hypothetical annualised return scenarios.
Monthly salary
Total invested
At 8% returns
At 10% returns
At 12% returns
|₹50,000
|₹9 lakh
|₹13.7 lakh
|₹15.4 lakh
|₹17.3 lakh
|₹1 lakh
|₹30 lakh
|₹45.6 lakh
|₹51.4 lakh
|₹57.6 lakh
|₹2 lakh
|₹60 lakh
|₹91.2 lakh
|₹1.03 crore
|₹1.15 crore
Monthly take-home salary
Monthly investment
Total investment over 10 years
|₹50,000
|₹7,500 (15%)
|₹9 lakh
|₹1 lakh
|₹25,000 (25%)
|₹30 lakh
|₹2 lakh
|₹50,000 (25%)
|₹60 lakh
At an assumed annual return of 10%, investing ₹7,500 a month would generate a corpus of approximately ₹15.4 lakh over 10 years, against contributions of ₹9 lakh. A monthly investment of ₹25,000 would grow to around ₹51.4 lakh, while investing ₹50,000 a month could build a corpus of approximately ₹1.03 crore.
The difference reflects the combined effect of higher contributions and compounding. However, the projections assume that monthly investments remain unchanged for the entire period. In practice, salary increments, changes in household expenses and interruptions in investing can alter the outcome. Increasing SIP contributions as income rises could also change the final corpus, although the extent would depend on the amount and timing of each increase.
A larger nominal corpus does not necessarily translate into an equivalent increase in purchasing power. As prices rise, the real value of money accumulated over a decade declines. This is particularly relevant for long-term financial goals, when today's estimates of housing, healthcare, education and other expenses may no longer reflect their future costs.
Assuming annual inflation of 6% over the next decade, the projected corpus would have the following approximate value in today's money.
Corpus after 10 years
Equivalent value in today's money
|₹15.4 lakh
|₹8.6 lakh
|₹51.4 lakh
|₹28.7 lakh
|₹1.03 crore
|₹57.5 lakh
|Today's value is calculated by dividing the future corpus by (1.06)¹⁰. The 6% inflation rate is an illustrative assumption.
At this rate of inflation, a corpus of ₹51.4 lakh accumulated at the end of the period would have purchasing power equivalent to about ₹28.7 lakh today.
Actual inflation may differ from the assumption, and individual expenses may rise at different rates. Healthcare and education costs, for instance, may not move in line with the overall consumer price index. The purchasing power of the corpus will therefore depend on both the actual inflation rate and the household's spending needs.
Investment returns are equally uncertain. The 8%, 10% and 12% scenarios illustrate how market performance can affect the final corpus; they are not guaranteed outcomes. Equity mutual funds can experience substantial volatility, and investors may earn less than the assumed returns.
For salaried investors, the broader implication is that wealth creation depends on more than income growth. Maintaining a consistent savings rate, increasing contributions as earnings rise and accounting for inflation can help align investment decisions with long-term financial goals.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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