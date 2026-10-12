Earning ₹50,000, ₹1 lakh or ₹2 lakh a month? Here's how much you could save in 10 years

For salaried individuals, financial priorities tend to evolve with age and income. Early in their careers, rent, daily expenses and loan repayments can take up a large share of their salaries. As earnings grow, responsibilities such as buying a home, raising children and planning for retirement can put further pressure on household finances. Without a deliberate saving and investment strategy, higher earnings do not necessarily translate into greater wealth.

Building wealth over time requires balancing present expenses with future financial goals. Regular investments can help salaried individuals benefit from compounding, while the amount accumulated will depend on their monthly contributions and investment returns.

A 10-year comparison across different salary levels illustrates how savings, investment returns and rising prices can shape long-term wealth creation.

How much can you accumulate in 10 years? To compare the three income levels, we assumed that a person earning ₹50,000 a month invests 15% of their take-home salary, while those earning ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh invest 25%. These savings rates are illustrative assumptions, not estimates of actual household savings behaviour or recommended targets.

Monthly take-home salary Monthly investment Total investment over 10 years ₹ 50,000 ₹ 7,500 (15%) ₹ 9 lakh ₹ 1 lakh ₹ 25,000 (25%) ₹ 30 lakh ₹ 2 lakh ₹ 50,000 (25%) ₹ 60 lakh The calculations assume fixed monthly investments through systematic investment plans (SIPs) over 120 months, with no withdrawals or increases in contributions.

The corpus at the end of the period will depend on investment performance. The table below shows the potential outcomes under three hypothetical annualised return scenarios.

Monthly salary Total invested At 8% returns At 10% returns At 12% returns ₹ 50,000 ₹ 9 lakh ₹ 13.7 lakh ₹ 15.4 lakh ₹ 17.3 lakh ₹ 1 lakh ₹ 30 lakh ₹ 45.6 lakh ₹ 51.4 lakh ₹ 57.6 lakh ₹ 2 lakh ₹ 60 lakh ₹ 91.2 lakh ₹ 1.03 crore ₹ 1.15 crore

Monthly take-home salary Monthly investment Total investment over 10 years ₹ 50,000 ₹ 7,500 (15%) ₹ 9 lakh ₹ 1 lakh ₹ 25,000 (25%) ₹ 30 lakh ₹ 2 lakh ₹ 50,000 (25%) ₹ 60 lakh

At an assumed annual return of 10%, investing ₹7,500 a month would generate a corpus of approximately ₹15.4 lakh over 10 years, against contributions of ₹9 lakh. A monthly investment of ₹25,000 would grow to around ₹51.4 lakh, while investing ₹50,000 a month could build a corpus of approximately ₹1.03 crore.

The difference reflects the combined effect of higher contributions and compounding. However, the projections assume that monthly investments remain unchanged for the entire period. In practice, salary increments, changes in household expenses and interruptions in investing can alter the outcome. Increasing SIP contributions as income rises could also change the final corpus, although the extent would depend on the amount and timing of each increase.

Inflation will determine what the corpus can buy A larger nominal corpus does not necessarily translate into an equivalent increase in purchasing power. As prices rise, the real value of money accumulated over a decade declines. This is particularly relevant for long-term financial goals, when today's estimates of housing, healthcare, education and other expenses may no longer reflect their future costs.

Assuming annual inflation of 6% over the next decade, the projected corpus would have the following approximate value in today's money.

Corpus after 10 years Equivalent value in today's money ₹ 15.4 lakh ₹ 8.6 lakh ₹ 51.4 lakh ₹ 28.7 lakh ₹ 1.03 crore ₹ 57.5 lakh Today's value is calculated by dividing the future corpus by (1.06)¹⁰. The 6% inflation rate is an illustrative assumption.

At this rate of inflation, a corpus of ₹51.4 lakh accumulated at the end of the period would have purchasing power equivalent to about ₹28.7 lakh today.

Actual inflation may differ from the assumption, and individual expenses may rise at different rates. Healthcare and education costs, for instance, may not move in line with the overall consumer price index. The purchasing power of the corpus will therefore depend on both the actual inflation rate and the household's spending needs.

Investment returns are equally uncertain. The 8%, 10% and 12% scenarios illustrate how market performance can affect the final corpus; they are not guaranteed outcomes. Equity mutual funds can experience substantial volatility, and investors may earn less than the assumed returns.