Earning ₹50 lakh a year – But are you actually rich? What the math says

At first glance, a ₹50 lakh salary may seem like the hallmark of financial success. But a ₹10 lakh dividend is the true sign of wealth. This statement might sound strange at first, but a closer look reveals an important distinction: one is income earned through work, while the other is income generated by assets you own. And that difference says a lot about the nature of wealth.
Siddhant Garg, Personal Finance Mentor, explained on a LinkedIn post, “A ₹50 LPA salary definitely feels impressive. It looks great on LinkedIn. It feels great for the ego. But there’s one small problem. The moment you stop working, the ₹50 LPA stops too. But it is a very different story for ₹10 LPA coming from dividends or investments."
Garg adds, “That money arrives whether you check emails or not. Whether you attend meetings or not. Whether you take a break or not.”
“One is active income. The other is ownership income. And over time, ownership income quietly becomes more powerful.”
He adds, “Salary pays the bills. But assets build freedom.”
“That’s why many financially smart people eventually shift their focus from How do I earn more?” to “How do I own more? [sic],” Garg points out.
He says they recognise that while income can fund a lifestyle, ownership of businesses, stocks, real estate and other assets can create lasting wealth, generate passive income, and provide financial freedom that is not directly tied to their time or effort.
Focus on building skills, advancing careers or growing businesses to create a strong cash flow for investing.
A significant portion of income is directed toward equities, mutual funds, real estate or businesses rather than increasing lifestyle expenses.
Dividends, interest, rental income and capital gains are reinvested to harness the power of compounding.
Aim to diversify beyond salary by creating sources of income that can continue even when they are not actively working.
Instead of spending every raise or bonus, use additional income to acquire more assets that can generate future cash flow and appreciate in value.
“Real wealth is not the size of your salary. It’s the amount of income that keeps coming even when you’re not working,” he says.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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