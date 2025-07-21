Earning global income as a freelancer? Key income tax provisions you must know
From presumptive tax to foreign tax credit, here’s how Indian freelancers working with overseas clients can manage ITR filings, remittances, and stay compliant while avoiding double taxation.
Freelancing is a growing pillar of India's digital economy, especially in the cross-border gig space. Many professionals now offer services—design, tech, consultancy, writing—to clients based overseas. But as the work goes global, so does tax compliance. Understanding how foreign remittances and freelance income are taxed in India is crucial to staying compliant and avoiding penalties.