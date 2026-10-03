Earning in dollars? New FEMA rules from October 1: How freelancers and YouTubers need to file EDF declaration with banks

If you are a freelancer, content creator, YouTuber, influencer, consultant, or agency in India and earn money from overseas clients or entities, a new foreign-exchange reporting requirement may affect how you document those earnings.

The Reserve Bank of India’s new Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Goods and Services) Regulations, 2026 came into effect on 1 October 2026.

The regulations require an exporter of services to submit an Export Declaration Form (EDF) declaring the full value of services exported. For services other than software, the Authorised Dealer (AD) in the domestic tariff area is the specified authority. Here's what you need to know.

Who could be affected by the new RBI rule? The requirement is relevant to people exporting services from India to overseas recipients. This can include freelancers, consultants, agencies, influencers, content creators, and other service providers earning from international clients or entities.

For example, this could be relevant where your income represents an export of services and is received from an overseas client or entity through arrangements involving platforms such as YouTube AdSense, Upwork, Fiverr or Meta.

What does the EDF declaration require? An exporter of services has to declare the amount representing the full export value of services through an EDF. An exporter is a person or entity providing services to a recipient outside India and receiving payment for those services.

If services have been exported to one or more recipients during a month, the exporter can submit a single EDF covering all such exports during that month.

The EDF form has to be submitted within 30 days from the end of the month in which the invoice for the services was raised. So, where an October 2026 service-export invoice falls under the requirement, the deadline would be 30 November 2026.

For services other than software, you can submit the EDF form on or before the date of receipt of payment.

The requirement is not limited to payments received in US dollars. It can apply to service exports irrespective of the foreign currency involved, subject to whether the underlying transaction qualifies under FEMA.

Where do freelancers need to file the EDF? For services other than software, the EDF is submitted to the specified authority/AD bank. In practical terms, this is the bank where you receive the payment, and that handles the relevant foreign-exchange transaction.

The AD bank then enters the EDF details into the Export Data Processing and Monitoring System (EDPMS) within five working days of receiving the declaration.

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What else should overseas earners know? The regulations also state that the full export value of services generally has to be realised and repatriated within nine months from the date of invoice.

If there is a delay in submitting the EDF, an exporter can request an extension from the AD bank by giving reasons. The bank may extend the deadline after considering whether those reasons are reasonable.