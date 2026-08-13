Earning income from YouTube: Here's how Indian creators should calculate tax and file ITR

If you are an Indian content creator earning income from YouTube, it is important to know how your earnings will be taxed and how to report them in your ITR. Following the correct process can help you avoid reporting errors and potential scrutiny.
Isha Sekhri, Founder, Isha Sekhri & Associates LLP, explains how creators should calculate, report, and comply with tax rules on their YouTube earnings.
According to Sekhri, Rule 206 of the Income-tax Rules, 2026 prescribes the telegraphic transfer (TT) buying rate for converting foreign-currency income into rupees.
“It prescribes the telegraphic transfer (TT) buying rate—not the TT selling rate, a generic ‘Google rate’ or the rate your bank actually credited you at,” she explained.
For YouTube/AdSense earnings, treated as business income, the applicable rate is the TT buying rate on 31 March of the relevant financial year, as published by SBI or another authorised dealer bank.
According to Sekhri, payments from Google outside India qualify as an “export of services” under Section 2(6) of the IGST Act. This makes AdSense income zero-rated under GST, with eligible input tax credit or refunds available.
Sekhri said, “No Indian TDS is deducted on the AdSense/YouTube Partner Program payment.”
However, US withholding tax can apply to the portion of YouTube earnings linked to US viewers. She advised Indian creators to submit their US tax information through AdSense to claim the 15% India-US treaty rate, instead of the higher default 24%-30% withholding rate.
Sekhri said YouTube/AdSense earnings are considered business income for a creator running this as a regular activity. Her illustration for FY 2025-26 assumes:
Under the FY 2025-26 new-regime slabs, tax on ₹38.67 lakh works out to ₹7,40,100, plus 4% cess of ₹29,604, taking the total tax liability to ₹7,69,704.
After adjusting ₹4,000 in domestic TDS and approximately ₹1.47 lakh as foreign tax credit for US withholding, the illustrative net tax payable is ₹6.18 lakh.
According to Sekhri, YouTube/content-creator income is classified as “Profits and Gains of Business or Profession,” rather than “Income from Other Sources”.
ITR-3 is generally applicable when a creator maintains regular books and claims actual business expenses, particularly where foreign income or foreign bank details need to be disclosed.
Sekhri also outlined the key business expenses that creators can claim as deductions.
According to Sekhri, creators should report gross AdSense/YouTube earnings and domestic brand income as business receipts, after converting foreign income into rupees as prescribed.
Creators should keep:
To avoid double taxation, Sekhri said creators can claim credit for US tax withheld under the India-US DTAA. Form 67 is used to claim the foreign tax credit for the FY 2025-26 example.
The credit is generally limited to the lower of the foreign tax paid or the Indian tax attributable to that foreign income. Creators should retain Form 1042-S and other evidence of the tax withheld to support the claim.
She also advised creators to pay advance tax if their net tax liability is expected to exceed ₹10,000, after considering applicable TDS and foreign tax credit.
Disclaimer: This is meant for informational purposes only. Please consult a qualified tax expert before making any financial decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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