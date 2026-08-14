Earning money isn't the same as financial freedom, especially for women — Here's why

For decades, the conversation around women's financial empowerment has focused on one thing: income. It has always been about breaking the glass ceilings, boosting workplace representation, and closing the gender pay gap.
However, the Economic Times noted that while these are crucial milestones, they often mask a more fundamental truth — earning money and having financial freedom are not the same thing.
It is entirely possible for a woman to have a highly successful career while outsourcing all of her financial decisions to someone else, the report highlighted.
The ET report said that building long-term wealth requires a deep understanding of financial planning.
When you don't understand how your money is working for you, that knowledge gap quickly becomes a vulnerability—especially during life's unpredictable moments, such as taking a career break, assuming caregiving responsibilities, navigating a divorce, or planning for retirement.
However, the report noted that the very first investment any woman makes shouldn't be in stocks, real estate, or mutual funds. It is suggested that women should spend time understanding how money truly works — learning to budget with intent, manage risk, and make decisions with total confidence rather than dependence.
Today, women are leading businesses, inheriting wealth, investing earlier in life, and increasingly serving as the primary financial decision-makers within their families. The question is no longer whether women should make financial decisions, but whether they are properly equipped to do so.
True financial freedom, the ET report said, is never the result of a single smart investment; it is built through hundreds of well-informed decisions made over a lifetime. And every single one of those choices begins with the exact same asset: knowledge.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.