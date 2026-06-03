Easing ITR compliance: A guide to presumptive taxation under Section 44ADA

As the income tax return (ITR) filing window opens, many self-employed professionals can take advantage of the presumptive taxation scheme outlined in Section 44ADA of the Income Tax Act. This specific provision was explicitly introduced to reduce complicated tax compliance tasks for small, independent professionals.

Under this framework, eligible taxpayers are allowed to declare just 50% of their gross annual receipts as taxable earnings. By opting in, they can completely skip the tedious process of maintaining exhaustive books of accounts, provided they meet all underlying legal criteria.

Eligibility for the scheme The presumptive taxation route under Section 44ADA is reserved strictly for resident individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and traditional partnership firms. Notably, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) are completely barred from using it.

The provision applies directly to specific, legally recognised professions. These include:

Legal, medical, engineering, and architectural practices.

Accountancy, technical consultancy, and interior decoration.

Film artists, authorised representatives, and IT specialists.

Any other unique professional category formally notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). Professionals working in fields left off this official roster—such as digital content creators or individuals running brokerage and commission-based operations—are typically disqualified from utilising the scheme.

Understanding turnover limits Taxpayers can opt for presumptive taxation only if their gross professional receipts stay at or below ₹50 lakh during the financial year.

However, this threshold stretches up to ₹75 lakh if the professional restricts their cash usage. To qualify for the higher limit, cash receipts and cash payments must each account for 5% or less of the total incoming and outgoing transactions. If gross receipts cross the ₹75 lakh mark, the taxpayer loses the ability to claim Section 44ADA benefits and will likely face mandatory tax audit requirements under Section 44AB.

How presumptive taxation works As Section 44ADA treats 50% of gross receipts as deemed taxable income, taxpayers generally do not have to keep granular records of daily business expenses to claim deductions.

If a professional chooses to declare a taxable income that falls below 50% of their actual gross receipts, standard tax audit protocols are triggered. Even when utilising the scheme, experts advise professionals to retain a foundational paper trail. This includes saving basic invoices, bank records, GST filings, proof of actual cash receipts, and keeping an eye on your Annual Information Statement (AIS).

As a major practical benefit, taxpayers using this scheme can bypass quarterly advance tax schedules and instead pay their entire advance tax liability in one single sum by the final March 15 deadline.

Common misconceptions A frequent point of confusion is comparing Section 44ADA to the business version of presumptive tax (Section 44AD). Unlike the business regime, Section 44ADA does not force a five-year mandatory lock-in period if you choose to opt out later.

Furthermore, some taxpayers mistakenly assume that opting into presumptive taxation builds an absolute shield against routine tax scrutiny or processing reviews.

Selecting the right ITR form and deadlines For Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, the deadline for professionals filing under Section 44ADA is 31 August.

Most eligible taxpayers will use ITR-4 to report their presumptive income. However, you will be disqualified from using ITR-4 if you hit specific financial markers, such as owning unlisted equity shares, holding a corporate directorship, generating major capital gains, or trading in cryptocurrency. It also cannot be used if you deal in speculative transactions like Futures and Options (F&O), hold overseas assets, maintain deferred tax on ESOPs, or bring in agricultural income over ₹5,000. In any of these scenarios, you must pivot and file ITR-3 instead.