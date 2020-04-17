Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has changed the way banks classify defaults for borrowers who availed the moratorium on their loans. In his speech, Governor Shaktikanta Dassaid that the three-month moratorium period will not be considered when classifying the loan as NPA.

Retail borrowers who are facing difficult times, and are unable to repay their loans even after the moratorium ends, will get another three months to regularise their loans.

The governor said that there would be an asset classification standstill for all such accounts from March 1, 2020 to May 31, 2020. It means, all loans that were regular before February 29, and availed moratorium from March, will not be classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) for 180 days or until September. “In accordance with the international banking standards, referred to as Basel norms, RBI has said that banks can exclude the moratorium period when calculating NPAs," said Gaurav Gupta, founder and CEO, MyLoanCare.

As a standard practice, lenders need to classify a loan as NPA if a borrower doesn’t repay for 90 days. After this period, lenders can initiate recovery proceedings against the borrower. For home and car loans, lenders can take the possession of the assets and auction them to recover dues. In case of personal loans, they can initiate proceedings under Section 138 of Negotiable Instrument Act, which also deals with cheque bounce cases.