eBullion unveils new “Digital Precious Metals Gifting” feature on its platform. Details here
eBullion launched the “Digital Precious Metals Gifting” feature, to enable users to gift gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, with options starting at just ₹100.
eBullion, a groundbreaking metal technology startup endorsed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Indian government and supported by Hindustan Platinum (HP), is thrilled to introduce a captivating enhancement to its platform. This unveiling marks the dawn of a new era in Precious Metals investment. The “Digital Precious Metals Gifting" functionality, launched in perfect harmony with the festive season, empowers users to bestow the gift of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, with options available starting at a mere ₹100. This feature provides a distinctive and enduring means to transform special moments into treasured keepsakes.