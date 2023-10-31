eBullion, a groundbreaking metal technology startup endorsed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Indian government and supported by Hindustan Platinum (HP), is thrilled to introduce a captivating enhancement to its platform. This unveiling marks the dawn of a new era in Precious Metals investment. The “Digital Precious Metals Gifting" functionality, launched in perfect harmony with the festive season, empowers users to bestow the gift of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, with options available starting at a mere ₹100. This feature provides a distinctive and enduring means to transform special moments into treasured keepsakes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Users of this company can now effortlessly invest in precious metals and extend their well-wishes directly through the platform. This groundbreaking feature enables users to send the brilliance of precious metals as gifts, no matter where they are located geographically. It even includes the option to include personalised, heartfelt messages, ensuring that each gift conveys the warmth of sincere emotions. Furthermore, users can have confidence in the secure storage of these precious metals in third-party vaults. With a wide selection of precious metals, ranging from gold to platinum, and a variety of denominations to choose from, users have the flexibility to tailor their gifts to align with their unique preferences and financial strategies. This introduction represents a thrilling advancement in the realm of gifting precious metals.

Rajiv Ranjan, Head of Business Operations, eBullion remarked, "We have consistently introduced unique features to our platform to enhance users' investment habits. With this new addition, we aim to captivate the interest of millennials and foster awareness of an alternative gifting avenue, especially in India's Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This innovation is revolutionising the traditional gifting landscape, offering people the opportunity to share their wealth and blessings in a meaningful and lasting way. Our new offering not only redefines the art of gifting but also aligns the act of gifting with deeper meaning."

Users can access eBullion’s newest “Digital Precious Metals Gifting" feature through its website as well as its Android and iOS applications. The company has recently introduced India’s first-ever SIP Program in precious metals, underscoring its dedication to transforming the investment landscape. With a rapidly expanding user base that has now exceeded 10,000 customers nationwide, eBullion is poised to reveal even more thrilling advancements in the coming times.

